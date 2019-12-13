Rain moving in for the weekend, snow showers too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain returns, low 36

Saturday: Rain, with snow showers mixed around sunrise, to rain, then cloudy, high 41

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, high 36

Monday: Snow to rain to snow, high 39

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 35

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It will be a mild evening for mid-December with temps falling from the middle 40s to upper 30s as rain shower arrive in our area from the south. Rain will cover most of our area overnight tonight as temps fall into the middle 30s.

Ground surface temps will remain above freezing overnight tonight, but as some colder air slips in above the ground, I do expect some snow showers mixed in with rain showers for a few hours around sunrise and after on Saturday morning.

Temps will remain in the middle 30s in the morning, and the snow showers should melt with rain mixed too. The precip will end late morning as rain showers as the activity moves east. Temps will climb to the lower 40s with cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Saturday night a weak cold front will push across brining a chance of snow showers mixed with some light rain showers early. Sunday will be mainly cloudy and colder in the middle 30s.

On Monday another system moves up from the southwest and this one will bring a chance of snow, rain, and snow to our area. On the front side of the system early on Monday it appears as it will start as snow as temps will be in the upper 20s.

But through the morning warmer air will move up into our area and this should provide us with more rain during the mid morning to late afternoon hours as highs will push into the upper 30s. Monday night as the low departs and colder air wraps into this system we will see snow showers returning to our area.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, and chilly with highs in the middle 30s. It will be colder on Wednesday with lows in the upper teens and highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Thursday appears to be our brightest day of the next 7 in the upper 30s. Clouds will return Friday with highs above normal in the lower 40s.

-Dave