Rain moving back in this weekend

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Rain showers, afternoon thunderstorms. High 76

Tonight: Areas of heavy rain & thunderstorms. Low 67

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, breezy. 82

Monday: Showers, for chance thunderstorms. 81

Tuesday: Showers & thunderstorms continue. 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It might not be a total washout all weekend, but it’s one where you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy.

Already this morning we’ve seen some light rain move through the area, which means soggy ground for parades and anything outside. Temperatures are mild to start, but like yesterday will only reach the mid 70s, which is 5 degrees below normal.

This afternoon as a front lingers to our north, we’ll see an increasing chance for showers, thunderstorms and a breezy wind. Rain showers will pick up through the afternoon and into the evening. Because of this, flash flood watches go into effect at 2 p.m and will continue through Sunday.

On Father’s Day, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue, so think about having an indoor plan to celebrate Dad. Temperatures will be close to normal and reach a high in the lower 80s.

As we head through the week, we will stay under a very active weather pattern. That means a day to day chance for showers and storms. Because of this, we will be keeping an eye on flooding potential. Flood watches that expand across the area or continue through the next couple of days.

If you’re looking for dry weather, it looks like it’ll finally arrive on Friday. But, another chance for showers will be back by Friday night.

Keep checking back here for updates on timing. And remember that you can send in pictures of how all of this rain is impacting you to us directly through your smart phone.

Enjoy your weekend!

– Liz