A southerly flow brought a return to early summer warmth, but with comfortable humidity. Skies will remain partly cloudy through this evening, with dry conditions. Afternoon readings will top out around 80 degrees.

Smoke from wildfires in western Canada has been drifting southeast with the upper-level winds, tinging sunrises and sunsets with a red/pink hue. Early weekend rain will tend to wash out most of the remaining tiny smoke particles.

A cold front will approach from the west tonight accompanied by bands of rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Low will dip into the upper 50s behind the front toward daybreak.

Indications are that the rain will end early Saturday morning, though a bit of drizzle could hang on through the beginning of the Komen Columbus Race for the Cure activities. Skies will gradually clear in the afternoon, but temperatures will be on the cool side (60s).

Sunshine and warming weather will prevail next week, with highs climbing into the low 80s under an expanding area of high pressure that will keep things dry all week.

Forecast

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 80

Tonight: Clouds increase, showers later. Low 57

Saturday: Showers early, afternoon clearing. High 68

Sunday: Sunny, seasonable. High 75 (49)

Monday: Sunny. High 77 (52)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 80 (51)

Wednesday: Warm sunshine. High 83 (54)