A cold front will cross the state, bringing periods of rain that will taper off early this afternoon. Temperatures will be close to 50 degrees, before falling later in the day, as colder air arrives from the northwest.

Behind the frontal system, unseasonably cold weather will return for the weekend. Scattered flurries are likely early on Saturday, before high pressure will builds over the region. Skies will start off cloudy, and then turn partly cloudy.

Afternoon temperatures will only reach the 30s both Saturday and Sunday, averaging 15-20 degrees below normal.

Next week will bring a return to sunny and seasonal conditions early in the week. The next chance for rain will come on Thursday.

Forecast

Friday: Rain, tapering off midday, breezy. High 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, brisk, cold. Low 27

Saturday: Early flurries, mainly cloudy, brisk, cold. High 33

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 37 (21)

Monday: Sunny, seasonal. High 46 (22)

Tuesday: Sunshine, milder. High 52 (26)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 57 (32)

Thursday: Showers, mild. High 61 (43)