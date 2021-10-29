QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: On/off showers, low 51

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, on & off showers, high 58

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 60

Monday: Clearing skies, high 56

Tuesday: Early AM showers, mostly cloudy, cool, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good FridayNight,

It has been a wet day today as a low is spinning across the region, and the low is basically centered over the state. Unfortunately it means more rain showers during the games this evening for FFN week 1 of the playoffs with temps not too back in the lower to middle 50s. Temps will only drop to the low 50s overnight with showers around.

The low will slowly pivot east during the day on Saturday, by the afternoon to evening hours we will be on the backside of the low with additional light showers possible into the evening hours in time for the Buckeyes game. Expect temps to top in the upper 50s on Saturday and drop to the lower 50s during the Buckeyes game.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with some sunshine possible and highs climbing into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temps will fall into the upper to middle 50s during the Trick or Treat hours. A dry front will quickly zip through overnight and will bring temps down Monday with highs in the middle 50s.

Early morning rain showers will move in before daybreak on Tuesday, but will leave clouds and a colder day Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s! The colder air should give most of us our first taste of a frost/freeze of the season next week, with lows in the middle to lower 30s in the city by the middle of next week.

As of now, a good deal of clouds are still expected for Wednesday and Thursday, and this will keep highs in the middle 40s both days. If we can clear skies out for the nights, we could have our first (late) sub-freezing temps of the season. At this point, it still appears we keep a good amount of clouds, but it will be chilly.

Friday a mix of clouds will be expected, but a start near freezing will only yield a high in the upper 40s. The FFN week 2 of the playoffs next Friday is looking better, but cool.

-Dave