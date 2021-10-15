FALL RETURNS THIS WEEKEND!

One more day of summer before fall arrives this weekend with a blast of chilly. Every day this month has been above normal. Columbus temperatures are averaging 12 degrees warmer than normal for the first half of October. Thursday’s high of 86 degrees tied the 1897 record, and the Friday morning low of 68 was six degrees above the warmest minimum for Oct. 15.

Clouds will thicken this afternoon as showers and a few embedded storms move across Ohio along a slow-moving cold front that separates warm, humid air from much cooler conditions across the Midwest.

Remnant tropical moisture from former Hurricane Pamela, which made landfall early Wednesday in west-central Mexico, will be drawn into the Ohio Valley with the passage of a couple of waves of low pressure.

Rain, briefly heavy, with a few rumbles of thunder will move through tonight and linger into early Saturday morning, until the frontal system moves east, ushering in windy weather and much cooler temperatures Saturday. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

Crisp conditions and plenty of sunshine will return Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 60s and morning readings in the 40s. Seasonably mild weather will return next week.

Forecast

Friday: Clouds increase, showers, storm, humid. High 78

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times, cooler. Low 53

Saturday: Morning showers, clearing, windy, cool. High 58

Sunday: Sunny, crisp. High 63 (43)

Monday: Sunny. High 68 (43)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 71 (45)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 73 (48)

Thursday: Clouds, showers. High 69 (54)