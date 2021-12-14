QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, mild night, low 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers, high 58

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, rain likely, high 60

Friday: Partly cloudy early, rain showers late, high 47

Saturday: Morning rain showers, high 46 (and falling later)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been another beautiful day today with temps running well above normal in the middle 50s today. We will see clouds increasing this evening, and temps falling quickly to the upper 30s to lower 40s, but numbers will stall overnight with lows mainly in the upper 30s to near 40.

We will start off clouds on Wednesday with isolated showers moving in during the morning into the early afternoon. Temps will climb to near 50 at lunch time, and as we will see mostly cloudy skies in afternoon, temps will rise to the upper 50s.

Thursday will start off very mild with numbers in the lower 50s and we will have highs push up into the lower 60s before rain showers and a cold front arrive later in the day. Behind the front skies will clear a bit, more so in the north overnight. Friday will start off partly cloudy, but that frontal boundary will meander back north brining back rain showers late in the day on Friday.

Highs on Friday will be a bit above normal in the upper 40s. Rain will continue into Saturday morning and that will keep temps in the 40s during the overnight and morning hours, topping in the mid 40s and dropping late as the boundary moves out of our area and ends rain chances.

Skies will clear a bit overnight with lows back near normal in the mid to upper 20s. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. Things will be seasonal early next week with lows in the mid to upper 20s, and highs in the lower 40s with a fair amount of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday.

-Dave