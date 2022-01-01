QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers, few snow showers late north, low 36

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, showers to snow showers, falling temps, high 36

Monday: Clearing skies, chilly, high 32

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 43

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday Night,

It has been a record wet day today to start the new year, and at least a top 30 wettest January day in Central Ohio. We will see more rain showers tonight as temps will slowly fall back into the lower 40s by midnight and into the middle 30s by daybreak.

Rain showers will move east and southeast, and with colder air catching up we will see snow showers mixing in before daybreak in the northwest, and that will shift south and southeast through the day with “daytime highs” at the middle 30s by daybreak and falling to 30 by the end of the day with scattered afternoon flurries.

Skies will clear overnight into Monday morning with temps falling to the upper teens. Sunshine will be more abundant on Monday with highs near freezing. We will see more mild air for Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 40s. Numbers will jump to the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday with thick clouds.

Rain showers will return overnight ahead of the cold front that will bring snow to the area on Thursday with highs in the upper 20s. Temps will be much colder behind this system with temps in the middle 20s for highs on Friday. Temps will fall to the lower teens on the coldest morning of the season Saturday morning, and temps will return to the mid 30s with sunshine in the afternoon.

-Dave