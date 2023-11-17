QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers end, mostly cloudy, low 35

Saturday: Clearing skies, brisk, high 49

Sunday: Sunny skies, high 54

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 49

Tuesday: Rain likely, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

After quite a wet day today with much of the area picking up a 1/2″ to an inch plus of rainfall, we will see the rain starting to taper off tonight. Expect rain showers to continue this evening early with the cold front pushing across our area by midnight tonight. Clouds will stay thick overnight with temps falling back to normal by daybreak on Saturday in the middle 30s to low 30s.

Saturday skies will slowly clear through the day with temps a few degrees below normal in the upper 40s. Skies will be clear with light winds overnight into Sunday with lows near 30 to upper 20s outside of town. Sunshine will be the rule on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s.

Clouds will increase on Monday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Monday night rain will return in our area with temps only in the lower 40s. The low associated with the rain will push up into our area on Tuesday with milder temps in the middle 50s, but breezy and wet too. For holiday travel, Tuesday should be the worst day next week.

Tuesday night the low will depart overnight. Showers will thin out, but as colder air wraps in on the backside of the low, there could be some wet snow showers mixed in with the rain showers into early Wednesday morning (pre-sunrise). Wednesday will see clearing skies with colder conditions and highs in the lower 40s.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday looks to be sunny, but chilly with temps in the low to mid 20s to start the day and upper 30s for a high temp. Black Friday also will be bright and brisk with highs in the lower 40s.

-Dave