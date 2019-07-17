Rain ending, big time heat is moving in

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY EVENING FOR THE ENTIRE AREA!

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, fog late, low 70

Thursday: Clearing skies to partly cloudy later, high 91

Friday: Mostly sunny, very hot & humid, high 95

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very hot & humid, high 96

Sunday: Mixed clouds, storms possible late, high 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

We will continue to watch the remnants of Barry spinning across and away from our area this evening. We will mainly see rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder before sunset tonight with the showers moving south and east overnight.

With clearing skies overnight, expect some patchy fog to form overnight and into the morning on Thursday with lows near 70. Thursday will see a mix of clouds and sun with high temps pushing back into the lower 90s with heat index values near 100 during the day.

The big issue besides the heat the next few days will be the high dewpoint numbers. Dewpoints are a measurement of how dry or moist the air is, and during the Friday-Saturday period, these numbers will be very soupy in the middle 70s.

Combined with the hot temps, we will have heat index values pushing easily into the triple digits both days, most likely between 104-109, therefore an “Excessive Heat Watch” has been issued for Friday afternoon until Saturday evening.

Plan on high temps being the hottest of the year on Friday around 95, and we may tip to 96 on Saturday, which would be the hottest temps since the end of August 2012.

We will see some relief on Sunday with temps only in the lower 90s, but rain showers will be possible. We will see a weak frontal boundary sagging south and giving us a chance of storms again on Monday with highs in the middle 80s.

Behind the front we will see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with much cooler air and highs slightly below normal in the low to middle 80s.

-Dave