QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers ending, then cloudy, low around 30

Sunday: Partly sunny early, clearing later, high 38

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 42

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 43

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Saturday!

As a cold front continues to slide to the east, rain showers will come to an end this evening, and we’ll be left with a cooler end to the weekend.

Lingering showers will wrap up tonight, but we’ll be left with plenty of clouds and a chilly northwest breeze. Temperatures will slowly be on the decrease and bottom out around freezing.

Tomorrow, we’ll see a cool and cloudy but dry end to the weekend. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s, which is almost 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Clouds will start to clear by the evening as high pressure moves into the area.

High pressure takes charge Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. This will help to add back in sunshine and keep temperatures seasonally cool. Temperatures each day will start off in the mid 20s, then reach a high in the 40s.

A more active weather pattern will move in by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will work their way into the 40s and 50s for highs as showers move in, which means that it is looking more like a wet Christmas than a white one for Central Ohio.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz