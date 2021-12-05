QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers, string wind gusting to around 30 mph. Low around 50

Monday: AM showers, then clearing and breezy, wind gusts up to 30-40 mph, falling from 50s to 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, colder. High 32

Wednesday: Chance of snow, then mostly cloudy. High 35

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday evening!

It’s been a nice weekend, but big changes are on the way for the workweek.

As a cold front moves into the area tonight, rain showers will become more widespread. Temperatures will stay in the 50s, so it will just be rain and not snowfall.

After the cold front moves through Monday morning, winds will pick up out of the west with gusts at times over 30 mph. This will bring drier air which will put an end to the rain showers, but also help to quickly drop temperatures. Temperatures on Monday morning will start off in the 50s, drop to around 40 degrees by noon and fall to the 30s by the evening.

Temperatures will fall even faster Monday night as high pressure moves in and some clouds clear out. We’ll wake up to early morning lows in the 20s, then only reach a high around freezing alongside a chilly northwesterly wind.

Another system will move into the Ohio Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring along the chance for light snow showers and more chilly temperatures.

Thursday, we’ll see much more seasonal temperature trend. We’ll stay under a partly sunny sky as highs climb to the low to mid 40s.

Rainfall returns with a warming trend late Friday into next weekend.

Have a great night!

-Liz