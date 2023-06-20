QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered showers, high 78

Tonight: Stray showers, low 63

Wednesday: Isolated showers south, high 79

Thursday: More rain, high 77

Friday: Showers and storms, high 79

Saturday: Rumbles and rain, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

The low pressure center that has been bringing in the storms and showers hasn’t budged in the past 24 hours. Scattered showers will still remain steady throughout today, but we do get a couple breaks from the rain.

Scattered showers will push out of the east throughout most of today. By the end of the evening commute, we do see rain taper off slightly, giving us some dry time. Temperatures don’t manage to get much warmer today, topping out in the upper 70s across Central Ohio.

Stray showers linger into Tuesday night. Wednesday starts off a little drier, but rain returns in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s chances for rain are concentrated to areas south of I-70. Scattered showers pick up slightly for Thursday.

Towards the end of the week and the weekend, the low picks up and starts moving northward. More moisture moves along with it, so rain chances spike for Friday and the start of the weekend. The potential for thunderstorms returns on those days as well.

Temperatures will stay below average for most of the work week. We’ll bounce around in the upper 70s from Tuesday through Friday. By the weekend, we start to warm up a little bit more. Most of us in Central Ohio return to “average” temperatures in the mid to lower 80s.

-Joe