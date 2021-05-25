Rain chances, some storms, and a pretty big cool down coming

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, muggy, low 69

Wednesday: Showers & some storms, high 82

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Friday: Rain showers & storms, high 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a hot day today with temps surging up to the lower 90s for the first time this year. This puts our first 90 about two weeks ahead of our historical average. We will see a very warm and muggy night tonight with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Wednesday we will see a few showers by late morning with midday rain and storms around, temps will top in the lower 80s and then fall later in the day. The surface cold front will not arrive til the evening with additional showers and storms. We will see a low chance of a few stronger storms, with the best chances east of Columbus.

The main threat with these storms will be the possibility of seeing some strong gusty winds with a few of the storms. We will dry out overnight into Thursday with temps back closer to normal Thursday in the upper 70s with a good amount of sunshine.

Thursday night rain comes back to the forecast, and we will see rain chances with storms increasing on Friday. Friday will be wet for the first 12-15 hours, with showers tapering off later, and highs around 70.

Behind this system we will be rather cloudy on the backside for Saturday morning with temps struggling into the upper 60s later in the day on Saturday. We will see skies clear out for Sunday with a cooler start near 50 and a high in the lower to middle 70s.

Memorial Day Monday looks nicer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. We will stay in the upper 70s with more clouds next Tuesday.

-Dave