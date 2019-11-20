Rain chances return, stick around into the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, seasonal, low 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, rain late, high 57

Friday: Chance of showers, high 48

Saturday: Wet flurries early, then rain showers, few flurries late, high 44

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

After our warmest day of the month when you look compared to normal, we will see an even warmer day on Thursday. Clouds will increase overnight tonight with lows in the middle 30s.

We will see mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with wind picking up outside, and light showers midday, with better chances late in the afternoon when highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s. Rain chances will continue into Thursday night with lows in the lower 40s.

Friday will still see a chance of showers with highs in the upper 40s. Rain chances will end Friday night, briefly, with lows in the lower 30s. Saturday another system will move up from the southwest, and this will bring moisture in when temps are colder.

This means we could see some wet snowflakes early on Saturday, changing to rain showers through the day and for the Buckeyes game on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only climb into the middle 40s. The moisture will end with a rain/light snow mix at the end Saturday night.

Sunday will see clearing skies with temps running a few degrees off the normal in the middle to upper 40s. We will see sunshine mixed with some clouds on Monday and highs near 50. We will have more clouds on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

Another big weather system will bring rain chances and breezy conditions on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.

-Dave