QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, light showers, 34

Friday: Light mixed precipitation, high 40

Saturday: Early showers, mostly cloudy, high 41

Sunday: Evening showers, more clouds, high 42

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening!

The skies have given us a little bit of a break from the rain, but the clouds haven’t budged. The relief will be short lived with rain making a return for the end of the week and even the weekend. Some of these showers even have the potential to turn into snow!

Overnight, showers from the west will push back into our area. This is at the same time that our temperatures will drop close to freezing. So, to start off Friday, we could see some flurries move through. There won’t be any accumulation on the ground, just a few snowflakes falling at a time.

Friday afternoon switches over to rain as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Stray showers continue into Saturday morning, with a few of them switching back to snow. The rest of the weekend stays dry for the most part. A few more showers move in for New Year’s Eve, but New Year’s Day will finally be dry and cloudy.

Sunshine fills in for the first couple of days of January. Temperatures will bump between the upper 30s and lower 40s. A few more clouds move in by the midweek with a slight chance for rain.

-Joe