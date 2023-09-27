QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers, low 60

Thursday: On/off showers, high 70

Friday: Clearing skies, high 76

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Sunday: Mild sunshine, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening!

We’re finally getting some rain! Stray showers have been pushing into Central Ohio from the west as a low pressure center slides to our south. In the next couple of hours and days, there is still plenty of rain to come.

Scattered showers are still expected to move through our area throughout the rest of Wednesday. Closer to sundown, a few more pop up closer to the eastern edge of our area. Rain showers will remain steady as well as we go through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday sees just as much rain throughout the day. It won’t all fall at once. We get scattered showers to start off the day, transitioning to an on/off chance later in the evening. Skies will begin to dry out later on Thursday into Friday with more sunshine by the end of the week.

We get a lot more sunshine just in time for the weekend. That will let temperatures return to normal and even warm to above average numbers. With sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s. That trend will stick around for the first half of next week.

-Joe