QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers end early, partly cloudy, low 58

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, t-showers later, high 79

Thursday: Clearing skies, nicer day, high 77

Friday: Showers return later, high 75

Saturday: AM Showers possible, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a somewhat gloomy day across our area with plenty of clouds, and some isolated showers and a stray rumble or two with a weak cold front sagging south through our area. This frontal boundary will be the focal point for some isolated pop-ups through the evening hours ahead of sundown. Expect skies to slowly clear a bit overnight with lows dropping into the middle to upper 50s.

Wednesday expect a mix of clouds across the area, with temps climbing back to near normal in the upper 70s, we will see some showers and storms returning later in the afternoon, but more so in the evening hours and into the early overnight on Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has the southern 2/3rds of our area under a slight risk of severe storms later in the day and into the evening hours on Wednesday.

The main timeframe for this risk will be between about 4p-10p, with gusty winds and hail being the main threats.

Skies should start off with clouds on Thursday but clear out, setting up for a nicer day with highs in the upper 70s. Humidity will also drop off as we head through the day on Thursday and into Thursday night.

Friday skies will start off mixed, but cloud up quickly with isolated showers in the early afternoon and then increasing in coverage late in the day on Friday with highs still in the middle 70s. Rain showers will continue into the overnight and early hours on Saturday with some clearing on Saturday with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday expect mixed clouds in the north with more sunshine through the rest of the area, and temps again a few degrees below normal in the middle 70s. We will see a bit of a warm-up into next week at temps will climb back to normal on Monday under partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

We will see the high that provided us with a nice Monday shifting to our east on Tuesday and on the backside of this high we will see a lot more humidity and warmer temps ahead of our next weather system. This should push temps back above normal with muggy conditions and highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave