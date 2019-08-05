Rain chances increase this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Chance of rain ending early, low 67

Tuesday: Mixed clouds early, chance storms later, high 87

Wednesday: Chance of storms, high 85

Thursday: Storms later, high 86

Friday: Clearing skies, cooler, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

We have had a warm afternoon today with temps in the upper 80s to near 90. We will continue to see rain showers fading this evening giving way to mixed clouds overnight.

As we head into the day on Tuesday we will have sun mixed with clouds early, giving way to pop-up showers and storms later with highs in the upper 80s. A weak front will start to work through for Wednesday, and this will bring another chance of storms with highs in the middle 80s.

Thursday will see a secondary push of a front late, which means a nice start to the day, and storms expected late on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. On Friday behind this push, we will see cooler and drier air for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Expect clearings skies on Friday with highs in the lower 80s. We will start in the upper 50s on Saturday with afternoon temps in the lower 80s. We will climb to the middle 80s on Sunday with a few clouds.

On Monday we will see a few more clouds returning with highs in the upper 80s.

-Dave