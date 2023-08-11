QUICK FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today: Pop-ups later, high 85

Tonight: Stray shower, low 69

Saturday: Scattered storms, high 86

Sunday: Warm sunshine, high 87

Monday: Storms & showers, high 81

Tuesday: Clearing, cooler, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday afternoon!

Skies have remained dry, but fairly cloudy throughout the first part of Friday. Going through the rest of the day, we catch a couple glimpses of sunshine. Before we head into the weekend, rain chances will push back into our skies.

A few stray showers are possible for the end of Friday. Timing will be closer to the evening hours and around sundown. The best chance to see these showers will be in areas north of I-70. Better chances for scattered showers and storms will move in on Saturday. Some of these could turn strong at times with most of Central Ohio at a 2/5 risk for potential severe weather. The biggest risks with the storms will be strong winds and small hail.

By the end of the weekend, we get a break from the rain and clouds. More sunshine will move in for the better part of Sunday. Temperatures will have warmed throughout the weekend, leaving us in the upper 80s by Sunday afternoon.

More rain and storms move in on Monday along a final push from a larger system to our west. Temperatures will plummet to the lower 80s when this wet weather moves through. We get a nice stretch of drier and clearer weather through the middle of the week. Temperatures will recover from the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

-Joe