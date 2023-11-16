QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 67

Tonight: Showers starting, low 49

Friday: Scattered showers, high 59

Saturday: Clearer skies, high 48

Sunday: Mainly clear, high 52

Monday: Showers later, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening!

We’ve got another day of sunny and warm weather in Central Ohio! Temperatures for Thursday are expected to push closer to 70 degrees. But, as the day goes on, changes will start to push into our area.

Clouds will start to build later this evening as a cold front moves closer. A few showers will push in ahead of the main line of the front a little after midnight. Most of the rain, along that main line, will be here for the morning commute of Friday. Rain will stick around for the rest of the day, but lower to a more isolated/stray chance.

Temperatures will start to drop behind the front once we reach the weekend. We’re only reaching the upper 50s on Friday, but struggle to get to 50 over the weekend. Saturday is in the upper 40s and Sunday is in the lower 50s, which is actually around normal for this time of year.

Another front with more rain rolls through on Tuesday of Thanksgiving week. Sunshine returns for Wednesday and the holiday, but temperatures fall even more. We’re sitting in the lower 40s by the middle of next week.

-Joe