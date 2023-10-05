QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Evening showers, high 78

Tonight: Scattered showers, low 63

Friday: Showers, cooler, high 72

Saturday: Breezy, sprinkle, high 57

Sunday: Cooler sunshine, high 55

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday afternoon!

Changes are on the way as a cold front gets closer to Central Ohio! By the end of the day, we’ll get some rain that we still desperately need and start to see cooler air push in.

Stray showers will start to pick up later on Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will build as we go through the rest of Thursday, with most of the rain along this front coming through overnight. Scattered showers are still around to start us off on Friday, but we taper off our chances through the remainder of the day.

Temperatures will cool to the lower 70s on Friday. The weekend is when we see more of the cool air settle in. Temperatures will struggle to break out of the 50s Saturday afternoon after we start the day off in the 40s. A few stray showers are still possible through the rest of the day with winds remaining fairly strong.

The rest of the weekend will start to dry out with winds calming down as well. Temperatures will still be well below average, in the mid 50s, with cloudy skies. The following week starts to recover a little more as we get sunshine back in the forecast and temperatures returning to the 60s.

-Joe