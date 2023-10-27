QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, isolated showers, low 60

Saturday: Scattered showers, high 64

Sunday: Widespread rain, high 60

Monday: Early rain, later sunshine, high 49

Tuesday: Clearing, cooler, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday evening!

Some early morning rain created a setback in us making it back to the 70s today. Despite that, most of Central Ohio still made it to the lower 70s and upper 60s. However, as we go through the final days of October, we’ll feel a lot more like fall and then some!

A cold front will push closer to Ohio over the weekend. Before it makes it to our area, moisture will push ahead of it, upping our rain chances for Saturday. Most of the scattered showers will happen in the first half of the day, so we manage to get a break in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler, only making it to the mid 60s.

Sunday is when most of the rain from this front will arrive. A lot more rain pushes in closer to midnight on Saturday and will stick around throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures continue to fall to the lower 60s and upper 50s.

A chance in the upper level pattern will only intensify our cold weather. An upper level trough piles on top of the cold air behind the front and will drop our temperatures into the 40s for the majority of next week. We’re dry for Halloween, but we’ll only make it to the 40s during the day with nights heading for the upper 20s.

Relief tries to return towards the end of the week. Temperatures will push to the upper 40s and mid 50s right before next weekend. Plenty of sunshine will at least try to help the air feel a little bit warmer.

-Joe