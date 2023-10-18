QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds building, low 49

Thursday: Evening showers, high 64

Friday: On/off showers, high 61

Saturday: Light showers, high 57

Sunday: Clearing skies, cooler, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening!

We finally got some sunshine back in our skies! That helped temperatures jump up a good bit by Wednesday afternoon. However, as the week goes on, we’re going to flip back to the cool and cloudy side.

Sunny skies will slowly drop away by Thursday. Clouds will be steady by the afternoon with rain following behind it. Scattered showers build throughout Thursday evening as a cold front moves through. Most of the rain will stick around through Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, we switch over to an on/off chance for rain.

Showers taper into the start of the weekend, but Saturday will be a good bit drier. Stray showers will pop around for the Buckeyes game with the skies remaining cloudy regardless of rain. Temperatures cool into the upper 50s over the weekend.

Sunshine returns for the following week. That is going to help temperatures rebound back to the 60s. We start off the work week in the 50s by Monday with the upper 60s returning by the middle of the week.

-Joe