QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Evening rain, high 65

Tonight: Scattered showers, low 53

Friday: On/off showers, high 60

Saturday: Early showers, high 59

Sunday: Clearing, crisp, high 53

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 58

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday afternoon!

The day has started off dry, but cloudy, with temperatures still climbing into the 60s. However, as the day goes on, rain will get closer to Central Ohio and eventually push into our area.

A cold front pushing out of the west will bring rain and cooler air in the next couple of days. We start to see a few of those isolated showers in the afternoon with most of the rain building by the evening. Scattered showers stick around overnight into the start of Friday.

Friday will still see a good bit of rain. After some morning showers, we switch over to an on and off chance throughout the day. So, there is still the chance for some rain for Football Friday Nite. Temperatures will be cooler on Friday, only reaching 60 degrees.

The start of the weekend still can’t escape rain. Light showers will swing back into Ohio for the afternoon. Temperatures will be even cooler, in the upper 50s, with some steady breezes. Rain finally wraps up on Sunday with some sunshine returning, but temperatures still continue to cool off to the lower 50s.

Sunshine fills back in for the first half of next week. With a long stretch of clear weather, our temperatures will rise from the upper 50s on Monday to the lower 70s by Wednesday.

-Joe