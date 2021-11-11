QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, breezy, clearing late, low 42

Friday: Sunshine early, clouds later, showers after sunset, high 55

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, breezy, chilly, high 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers later, snow showers mixed at night, high 43

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a very warm day today with highs close to 70 in much of our area, not far from the record this time of the year. Rain is moving across our area through sunset, with rain moving into our eastern counties between sunset and midnight. Expect all the rain east of our area after midnight with lighter winds, but still breezy conditions.

Skies will clear overnight with lows still in the upper 30s to lower 40s, above normal for this time of the year slightly. Friday sunshine will be on display on a breezy morning, temps will push back into the middle 50s during the early afternoon ahead of clouds that will increase across our area.

Some scattered light showers will return by late day on Friday by sunset, and light rain showers will be possible during the FFN games on Friday. Winds will be the gustiest during the afternoon and early evening, where winds could gust at 30-40mph again. Temps will fall into the upper 40s by kick-off of FFN on Friday night and drop to the mid 40s during the games.

After midnight when temps fall into the lower 40s to upper 30s, rain showers will start to mix with light snow showers, mainly north of I-70. This activity should push east by daybreak on Saturday. Skies will remain mainly cloudy on Saturday with breezy conditions in the 12-18mph range. Temps will only top in the lower 40s and wind chills should remain in the 30s all day.

Sunday will start off dry, but moisture should return by midday with cold rain showers expected in the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s again. Rain showers will mix with snow Sunday night before midnight with lows dropping to near freezing Monday morning.

Monday expect mostly cloudy skies with highs only in the lower 40s again. Skies will clear Monday night with lows in the middle to upper 20s. Tuesday we should see a cool, but nicer day with a good deal of sunshine and highs around 50. It will turn breezy, and mild on Wednesday in the lower 60s with increasing clouds. This will set us up for another Thursday cold front.

This cold front will return earlier on Thursday with temps starting mild in the mid 40s but only climbing to the lower 50s during the day with scattered rain showers.

-Dave