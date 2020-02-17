Rain arrives tonight with cold front for Tuesday, 20s & teens returning to central Ohio

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy early, rain showers later, low 42 (and rising)

Tuesday: Showers early, then cloudy, morning high 49 (and falling)

Wednesday: Clearing skies, much cooler, high 36

Thursday: Chilly sunshine, high 31

Friday: Brisk sunshine, high 37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a decent start to the week, but things are going to go downhill a bit overnight as skies will continue to cloud up and rain will move in before midnight. Temps will fall into the lower 40s this evening and then slowly rise back into the upper 40s before daybreak as showers move in.

Rain will taper down by mid morning with temps peaking in the upper 40s and then falling into the lower 40s to around 40 late with cloudy skies. Much colder air will move in Tuesday night with lows falling into the middle 20s.

Wednesday will see clearing skies behind the cold front with highs only in the middle 30s. It will get colder Wednesday night with temps near 20, and that will set the stage for a much colder day on Thursday with highs only in the lower 30s with plenty of sunshine.

The cold high will slowly shift east for Friday and this should allow temps to moderate a bit closer to normal in the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. Saturday is setting up to be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and highs back into the middle 40s.

We will see a mix of clouds returning on Sunday but with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. It will remain above normal early next week with scattered rain showers moving back in with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

-Dave