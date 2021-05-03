Rain and thunderstorms return for the start of the workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. High 74

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, breezy. Low 63

Tuesday: Showers likely, chance of thunderstorms. High 77

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 60 (50)

Thursday: Partly sunny, mild, evening showers. High 59 (40)

Friday: Scattered showers, cooler. High 61 (44)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

It’s going to be a soggy start to the workweek with rain showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast.

We’ll see some breaks in the showers this afternoon, which will help temperatures climb up to the 70s. But as rain continues to push in with a system to the south, we’ll see more showers and embedded thunderstorms return. The threat for severe storms will stay down to the south, but a few thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall and strong, gust wind.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue tonight ahead of a cold front. Despite the wet weather, temperatures will stay on the warm side and only fall down to the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow, a cold front will slide through the area. This will bring in another round of rain showers and thunderstorms. Again the larger threat for severe storms will stay down to the south, but we could still see some stronger storms produce damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain.

As the cold front moves out early Wednesday morning, showers will start to clear. Most of the day will be be dry bur mostly cloudy. The wind will pick up out of the northwest with gusts around 20-25 mph, bringing not only drier air, but colder air into the region as well.

Dry, partly sunny and cool conditions will stick around on Thursday before rain returns to the forecast Thursday night and Friday afternoon.

Have a grat day!

-Liz