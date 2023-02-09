QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain, gusty winds, high 63

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, breezy, low 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy, iso. sprinkle, high 43

Saturday: AM flurry, clearing, high 41

Sunday: Mild sunshine, high 47

Monday: Increasing clouds, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day with showers moving through the region, arriving in several waves. Expect showers to gradually taper off into the early to mid afternoon. The bigger weather headline for the day, is the gusty winds. We’ve got advisories and warnings in place for the entire forecast area, where gusts as high as 50-60 MPH are expected at times.

It looks like our “windiest” timeframe will be between about 10 AM and 7 PM. It will still be windy beyond that point, but that looks to be the timeframe of our very strongest gusts. Those strong southerly winds are what will send our temperatures up into the 60s for highs today.

The wind gradually dies down overnight and into Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies for Friday, with highs a bit cooler, working back up into the low to mid 40s during the daytime hours. A weak low pressure system works through the region late Friday, which will bring the chance for an isolated sprinkle, mainly later in the day.

For Saturday, could see a few lingering flurries, mainly earlier on, then we will see gradually clearing skies into the afternoon. Highs top out near 40 for Saturday.

By Sunday, expect mild temperatures, with plenty of sunshine. We’ll top out in the upper 40s, making for a fairly nice end to the workweek. We will be keeping an eye on a system working up the east coast. This could bring a few showers to our southeastern counties on Sunday.

By Monday, expect increasing cloud cover, with highs back up near 50.

-McKenna