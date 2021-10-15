COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds. High 79

Tonight: Showers, chance of thunderstorms. Low 53

Saturday: Partly sunny, morning showers, slight chance of storms. High 60

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 64 (43)

Monday: Sunny. High 68 (44)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

The run of unseasonably warm weather is coming to an end as we head into the weekend. Today all of Central Ohio is under the risk of severe storms with damaging winds and heavy downpours. There is also a slight risk of hail and a very slight risk of a few tornadoes.

A strong cold front will inch towards Ohio today from the southwest. Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder are what we can expect this morning. More showers and thunderstorms, fueled in part with Pacific tropical moisture, will move into the area this afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe with strong, gusty winds.

Today will be cooler than yesterday’s record setters. We hit both the record high, tying 1897’s 86, and it was the warmest low temperature yesterday morning at 67 topping 62 also in 1897. It will be closer to 80 today which is still warm for mid-October.



There will be more showers and a few rumbles of thunder tonight and tomorrow morning before the frontal system exits east of Ohio by late morning.

Behind the front much cooler air will move into the region. After almost twenty days in a row of above normal temperatures, it will actually be colder than normal this weekend. The average high is 65. Saturday will barely make it to 60.

It will be sunny for the Columbus Marathon Sunday morning but low temperatures will be in the 40s with highs in the mid-60s. We will heat up to around 70 with sunshine for the first of next week.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!!

-Bob