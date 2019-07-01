Rain and storms returning for the holiday forecast

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, warm, low 71

Tuesday: Chance of storms, high 90

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, high 89

Thursday: On & off rain and thunderstorms, high 88

Friday: Showers likely, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It will be a warm night again tonight with a stray pop-up possible before midnight with lows in the lower 70s. We will see a very warm start to the day on Tuesday with temps in the lower 80s by 10am.

Tuesday will feature better chances of showers and storms in our forecast with highs back into the upper 80s to near 90. Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s on Tuesday.

Wednesday we will still be in this warm and moist environment with a chance of showers in the morning, scattered storms in the afternoon, with the best chance late afternoon. Storms will remain more isolated for Wednesday evening with light winds.

Highs on Wednesday will be hot again in the upper 80s to near 90 with heat index values into the middle 90s. Thursday for the 4th, the forecast does not change much as we will continue with warm temps, and scattered storms and highs in the upper 80s.

Rain showers will continue to stay in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. But a cold front will drop south on Saturday late, and this could keep rain showers in the southern part of the state on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

That cold front will continue to push south on Monday with highs in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

-Dave