QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & t-storms, high 79

Tonight: Rain & storms continue, low 65

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 78

Friday: Rain & storms, high 73

Saturday: Clearing, mild, high 75

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Memorial Day: Sunny, warmer, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Rain & thunderstorms are moving back into the area ahead of a warm, dry holiday weekend.

After a dry start to the day, a southeasterly breeze is pumping in warmer and moist air. This is all ahead of a warm front and showing up first in the form of clouds, followed by showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday and climb to the upper 70s, which is close to normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll see more showers and a few thunderstorm as well as the warm front pushes north. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and only fall to the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, we’ll continue to see showers and thunderstorms as an area of low pressure moves closer. Through the afternoon, we will have a better chance for strong, even severe storms. The primary threat with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. However, there is a slight chance for rotation that could lead to a tornado. Because of this, it will be important to stay weather aware.

As the threat for heavy rain continues Thursday and Friday, there will be a risk for heavy rain that could lead to flooding. Areas prone to flooding should start preparing for this.

The tailing cold front with this system will will move through late Friday. Behind the front, showers will start to clear Friday night.

Just in time for the holiday weekend, high pressure will move in. This will bring back sunshine and a warming trend through the start of next week.

Have a great day!

-Liz