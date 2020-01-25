Rain and snow to start the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Mainly rainy early, snow showers by evening, high 39

Tonight: Rain and snow showers slowing down, low 32

Sunday: Few early AM flurries, cloudy, high 38

Monday: Cloudy, early light mix south, high 40

Tuesday: Cloudy, high 41

Wednesday: Cloudy, high 41



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s another soggy start to the weekend.

We’re waking up to temperatures in the mid 30s, and will continue to climb to near 40 degrees this afternoon. This means light rain, not snow coming down from the clouds.

As we head into the evening hours, especially after sunset, we’ll see rain transition to snow. Showers will stay light, so snowfall amounts will stay under half an inch, mostly just sticking to the grass and cold elevated surfaces.

Sunday morning, we’ll see a few flurries but little to no new snow accumulation. Temperatures will warm from around freezing in the morning to the upper 30s under a cloudy sky.

Heading into the workweek, we’ll keep around a pattern of cloudy sky and slightly above normal temperatures. We’ll see almost a day to day chance for a few flurries, but will mostly just stay under a cloudy sky with lows near freezing and a high near 40.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz