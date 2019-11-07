Rain and snow showers with a strong cold front today

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Cold rain changing to snow, brisk winds, falling temps. High 43

Tonight: Clearing sky, very cold. Low 24

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 37

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold morning, breezy. 43(23)

Sunday: Partly sunny, brisk winds. 50(33)

Veterans Day: Chance of snow showers early then rain showers. High 38(32)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front associated with low pressure heading into New England is crossing the state from northwest to southeast. Rain and snow showers, north, are moving with the front. There will be a chance of a rain/wet snow mix and some snow showers before the precipitation moves south of the area later today. Road surface temps are around 50 which is likely to warm for snow to accumulate, but grassy surfaces may get a coating to an inch. Temperatures will drop from the low 40s into the mid-30s by this evening. Tonight skies will clear and without the cloud cover morning lows will dip into the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be a cold day. Under high pressure it will be sunny but highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s. Saturday morning’s low will be in the mid-20s. It will be a breezy day with wind chill in the low 30s. The high will be in the low to mid-40s. Sunday will be the warm day with a temperature range from near 30 to around 50.





Have a great Thursday!

-Bob