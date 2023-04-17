QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today:

Tonight:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday afternoon,

Stray rain and snow showers will still stick around for the rest of Monday. By the evening hours, temperatures will turn cool enough to support some snow showers returning for areas northwest of I-71. We won’t see anything stick, but a couple flakes could still fall.

Wet weather wraps up through Monday night. Tuesday starts of cloudy, but sunshine will slowly break in throughout the day. Temperatures start to rebound from the weekend cold front. We’ll top out in the mid 50s by Tuesday afternoon.

Plenty more sunshine moves in by the middle of the week. Temperatures continue to climb to the upper 60s and 70s by Thursday.

Scattered showers return once again by Thursday evening and stick around for most of Friday. Rain lingers into the first half of Saturday, but dries by the evening.

Temperatures will have cooled off just as quickly as they warmed up. We’re back in the 50s and 40s by the weekend.

-Joe