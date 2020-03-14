Rain and snow showers ahead of warmer weather

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy morning, pm rain showers/snow showers, high 40

Tonight: 31

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 50

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 56

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 58

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

As high pressure moves out, showers will move in today ahead of much warmer weather.

This afternoon, we’ll see a chance for rain and snow showers as temperatures climb up to around 40 degrees. While a little snowfall will be in the mix, it will not stick and accumulate as it mixes with rain. Our warmer temperatures have helped to warm up the roads, so snow should melt on contact with them. Showers will start moving around noon and wrap up around midnight. They won’t be heavy, but we will pick up about a quarter of an inch of rain.

Overnight, showers will wrap up and we’ll be left with clouds. Temperatures will be cool and fall down to around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow, dry weather returns. Clouds will clear out and we’ll temperatures climb to around 50 degrees, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Heading into the workweek, warmer temperatures will move in along with the next chance for rain.

Monday, will be dry and mostly sunny as highs climb to the mid 50s.

For Ohio’s primary election day Tuesday, cloud cover won’t slow down our warm up. There is a chance for a few light showers in the afternoon, otherwise it’ll just be a cloudy day with a high in the upper 50s.

More clouds build into the area on Wednesday as highs climb close to 60 degrees.

Another round of rain moves in Wednesday night and will continue Thursday and Friday. Even with the rain, temperatures will climb to nearly 15 degrees above normal, hittin the mid 60s both day.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz