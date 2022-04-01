QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM rain/snow, clearing clouds, high 44

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, high 52

Sunday: Partly cloudy, dry, high 54

Monday: Early shower, mostly cloudy, high 56

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

The day starts off cool, with some rain and snow showers across the region. Those showers wrap up by late morning, then we’ll start to see clouds clearing, making for just a partly cloudy afternoon. High temperatures today will be unseasonably cool, topping out in the low to mid 40s. Wind speeds have died down from the last few days, but we will still feel a light breeze.

As we head into Saturday, the day starts off dry, but cold, with lows in the upper 20s. Daytime highs are still a few degrees below normal, in the low 50s, then by evening, we’re tracking light rain showers into the early overnight hours.

Sunday will set up to be dry after those early overnight showers. We’ll see some sunshine Sunday, with highs topping out in the middle 50s.

As we kick off the next work week, temperatures warm back near normal. Daytime highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Parts of the region will see a light shower during the earlier part of the day, but it will not be a washout by any means, and rain, for the most part, will stick to the north.

Rain showers make a return Tuesday through the middle of the workweek.

-McKenna