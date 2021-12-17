QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine early, rain late, high 45

Tonight: Widespread rain, low 39

Saturday: Rain likely, rain ends by the evening, falling afternoon temps, high 50

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 37

Monday: Sunny skies, high 43

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Fri-YAY!

We’re going to feel more like December again as we head through the next week.

Today, high pressure is moving out of our area as a warm front starts to lift in from the south. As a result, clouds will build in through the day and temperatures will only reach a high in the mid 40s, which is a few degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

By this evening, rain showers will start to build in from south and southwest, and reach the I-70 corridor. Rain will continue tonight as temperatures fall down to the upper 30s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

Rain will stay widespread on Saturday and an area of low pressure moves into Central Ohio. By Saturday evening, an associated cold front will sweep through. This will put an end to the rain and replace it with cool, dry air.

High pressure then takes over for Sunday into the start of the next workweek. This means that clouds will clear out, giving us a stretch of sunny, but seasonally chilly days. Highs on Sunday will only reach the mid to upper 30s, but then a slight warming trend will kick in during the week as temperatures climb to the mid 40s.

Signs of a more active weather pattern are starting to show up as we approach Christmas, so stay tuned to NBC4 for the latest on the chance for rain.

Have a great day!

-Liz