QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rainy, breezy, high 64

Tonight: Rain tapering, windy, low 56

Thursday: Windy, clouds clearing, high 72

Friday: Breezy, colder, high 38

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 47

Sunday: Increasing clouds, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

It’s been another mild day, but the next round of rain and strong wind is not far behind.

Today, a warm front has been lifting across the area. This has been ushering in a warmer southerly breeze and helping to boost temperatures into the 70s, which is record range to the south.

Overnight, wind gusts out of the southwest will pick up to around 40 mph and help to keep temperatures in the mid 50s, which is about 15 degrees warmer than normal afternoon and about 30 degrees warmer than normal lows for this time of year.

Tomorrow, will be warm and breezy. Wind gusts will stay out of the southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts reaching around 40 mph in the afternoon. This will be paired with clearing clouds and help to boost temperatures into the lower 70s. The record high temperature for tomorrow is 72 degrees set in 2017, and we are right on track to tie that.

This warm day will be followed by much colder temperatures on Friday. The high for a change will only reach the upper 30s, which is almost 5 degrees below normal.

The cooler temperatures won’t last for long, highs will boost to the mid to upper 40s on Saturday, then mid 50s again on Sunday. After a mild weekend, the next round of rain showers will move in Sunday night into Monday.

Have a great day!

-Liz