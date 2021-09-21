Rain, a chance of storms and cooler weather as we head into Autumn

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers likely, breezy. High 77

Tonight: Showers and storms likely. Low 61

Wednesday: More showers, thunderstorm possible. High 65

Thursday: Partly sunny, shower possible, very cool. High 62 (50)

Friday: Chilly start, brilliant sunshine, and cool. High 70 (47)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Take along your umbrella today. It is a wet morning with scattered showers moving into the Buckeye State from the south. Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms, ahead of a strong cold front, are moving into the region from the west this morning. The slow-moving boundary combined with tropical moisture from the southeast will give us the potential for heavy rain especially tonight and tomorrow. 2 to 3 inches of rain through tomorrow are possible, giving us a chance of localized flooding.



Today’s high will be in the upper-70s. With a cooler northwest breeze first days of Autumn. Wednesday and Thursday’s highs will only be in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High pressure will dominate the weather Friday and this weekend so rain chances as of now seem very slight aside from showers Saturday.

Friday morning will be clear and the coldest this week with lows in the 40s. Weekend highs will be around 70. Lows will be near 50.

Keep An Umbrella Handy!!!

-Bob