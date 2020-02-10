Quiet start to the week met with another winter system, much colder air

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 31

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, high 41

Wednesday: Light PM mix, high 41

Thursday: Morning snow showers, high 36 (and falling)

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 23

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a drizzly day today with temps topping in the middle 40s before a weak cold front pushed south. It will usher in a light north breeze and slightly cooler temps behind it. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight and lows near 30, wind chills will be in the upper 20s.

We will stay in the lower 40s to near 40 on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Our next weather system will come up from the southwest again, and this will bring mid afternoon snow showers changing to rain showers on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s.

These will change back to snow showers on Wednesday night as colder air will mix in on the northern edge of the precip. shield. I expect that we could see some light accumulations of snow by Thursday morning as the activity starts to taper down in our area. The bigger issue on Thursday will be the colder air moving in dropping temps during the day.

Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 30s and drop late. Thursday night could rival our coldest readings of the season (cold weather season, since last fall) with lows near or around 10. I think in the city we will stay near 12 Friday morning, but with lots of sunshine and an arctic airmass temps will climb to the lower to middle 20s in the afternoon.

Friday night will be chilly again with lows in the lower to middle teens, temps will recover back to near 40 on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Sunday another system will bring rain later in the day with highs in the middle 40s. We will see another chance of showers on President’s Day with highs in the upper 40s.

-Dave