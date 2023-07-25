QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Staying clear, low 67

Wednesday: PM stray storms, high 90

Thursday: Hot, muggy, high 93

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 95

Saturday: Scattered storms, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

After a bit of a slower start, temperatures have made it back to the 80s and plenty of sunshine has filtered back into Central Ohio. While the day manages to stay relatively calm, the rest of the week will start to ramp up with some uncomfortable weather.

As a high pressure center sits in the southeast and some upper level patterns come together, we see heat and humidity funnel into Central Ohio for the rest of the week. By Wednesday, we’re touching 90 degrees. We climb to the mid 90s by the end of the week.

While temperatures will already be high, it will feel much hotter with humidity starting to climb. Dewpoints will push into the mid 70s by the end of the week. Combined with the high temperatures, heat index values will push above 100 degrees for Thursday and Friday.

Friday could potentially become the hottest day of the year for Central Ohio. So far, the hottest day of 2023 reached 94 degrees. Friday is expected to push one degree above that, but feel much hotter with the humidity.

Stray chances for showers and storms return for the second half of the week. Some could get a little strong Wednesday evening. There is a heightened chance of strong to severe weather around Toledo, but here in Central Ohio, only the northern tier is under a marginal risk. For the rest of the week, we’re expecting the traditional summertime chance.

Over the weekend, better chances for storms and showers along a cold front move in for Saturday. That will start to help calm us down from the heat and humidity. By next week, temperatures are back in the mid 80s with far less humidity. Stray chances bounce around day to day.

-Joe