QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, sticky, pop-up storms later, high 88

Tonight: Showers & storms tapering, low 72

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, high 94

Wednesday: Hot, humid, high 96

Thursday: Hot, humid, afternoon pop-ups, high 93

Friday: Mostly sunny, milder, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the workweek off with increasing humidity and hot temperatures. We’ll see high temperatures a few degrees above normal on Monday, topping out in the upper 80s, but our heat indices or “feels like” temperatures will be closer to 90-95 degrees today. Because of the heat and high humidity, we’ll also be tracking the potential for strong to severe storms with increasing instability this afternoon.

This severe potential will arrive in two rounds. The first arrives late afternoon into the early evening, and the next round arrives late evening into the overnight hours. Currently our entire forecast area is under a slight risk for severe weather, with strong damaging winds being our greatest threat, but also watching the potential for large hail, localized flooding, and the lower end tornadic potential.

Shower activity tapers early Tuesday, but humidity continues to rise. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with daytime highs topping out in the middle 90s. Heat index values will be between 100 and 105 degrees on Tuesday. Wednesday will be a similar story with some sunshine and “feels like” temperatures above 100 degrees.

Thursday will still be warm, with highs in the low 90s, and heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees, but by the afternoon and into the evening, we’ll be tracking the potential for pop-up storms as a cold front approaches. That cold front will finally bring us some relief from the heat, bringing our humidity down, and knocking our temperatures back down into the 80s as we head into the weekend.

-McKenna