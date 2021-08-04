Pop-Ups Ahead of Warm-up

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Few clouds, low 62

Today: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 83

Tonight: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly cloudy. Low 62

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 85

Friday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 87 (65)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of storms. High 88 (67)

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and humid, few pop-ups. High 90 (69)

Monday: Partly cloudy, steamy, scattered showers ad storms. High 92 (72)

Tuesday: Chance of showers and storms. High 91 (73)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

An inverted trough on the west side of the Appalachians is inching westward into southeastern Ohio this morning. Deeper moisture associated with it will increase the potential for showers and thunderstorms along southeastern Ohio and the Ohio River. Cooler upper level temperatures will also increase the potential for showers and storms along and east of I-71. Vivid lightning and slow moving storms will be likely with decreasing coverage in the evening.

Temperatures will be a degree or two below normal again, but that will change over the next few days.

Surface high pressure on tomorrow will give way to the next wave from the Great Lakes. It will be hotter and more humid Friday through the weekend with chances of storms and highs closer to 90 into the beginning of next week.

Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob