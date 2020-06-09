Pop-up storms this evening, stronger storms expected Wednesday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few storms early, mixed clouds & muggy, low 72

Wednesday: Clouds increase, storms forming, some strong to severe, high 87

Thursday: Clearing skies, quite nice, high 80

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Saturday: Few clouds, cooler, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

Today is the hottest day of the year (so far), as we have climbed into the lower 90s. The outer bands of what is left of Cristobal are brushing our area this afternoon heading into this evening. Some of these storms have already been strong to severe with wind gusts at 50-60mph.

For this evening, the western portion of the state, we will have to watch closely for any spin with these storms as well as gusty winds. The threat remains quite low, but still remains for a spin up tornado this evening early. Otherwise after sunset skies will remain mixed with temps falling to the upper 70s by midnight.

We will see mixed clouds overnight with very warm and muggy conditions with lows only dropping into the lower 70s. We will see clouds quickly returning during the day on Wednesday with temps pushing into the middle to upper 80s during the day on Wednesday. We will see a stronger cold front pushing through our area during the afternoon and early evening.

The entire state is currently under a “slight risk” for severe storms on Wednesday, with areas north of I-70 in an “enhanced risk” or more elevated risk. The main risk is strong damaging winds after lunch, with large hail being a risk as well. Also, again there is a low risk, but a risk of a few spin up tornadoes as well across our area during the afternoon on Wednesday.

Wednesday evening that frontal boundary will push to the east, and will end the rain and storm chances mainly by sunset. Temps will fall back to near normal in the lower 60s on Thursday morning.

Thursday will see clearing skies, with temps near normal at 80. Temps will remain near normal on Friday with a reinforcing shot of cool air arriving late on Friday with highs in the lower 80s. Saturday that influence of the cold front will be felt as temps will only top in the lower 70s for highs on Saturday with some clouds around.

Sunday we will have even more sunshine with temps starting cool in the lower 50s and climbing back into the middle 70s in the afternoon. The beautiful weather will continue into next week early, with temps near 80 on Monday with sunshine, and a few more clouds Tuesday in the lower 80s.

-Dave