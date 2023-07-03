Broad low pressure will drift east, keeping skies generally cloudy, with occasional showers and isolated storms.

A stalled front lying across the northwest half of the state will slowly sag southward through the evening. Clouds will linger, holding temperatures in the 70s this afternoon.

Showers will diminish to sprinkles after sunset, with drying conditions in time for Red, White & Boom! fireworks. Areas that experience partial clearing after midnight could see patchy fog develop. Morning lows will dip into the mid- to upper 60s.

See live radar in the player below

Independence Day is looking relatively dry, with a few isolated showers on a warm, humid Fourth of July, in the mid-80s. A weak bubble of high pressure will likely keep conditions dry on Wednesday, with readings in the upper 80s.

Showers and storms will develop ahead of a cold front Thursday, followed by clearing and a cooldown heading into the weekend.

Forecast

Red, White & Boom!: Mostly cloudy, muggy, scattered showers/storms. High 80

Tonight: Evening showers, patchy fog late. Low 68

4th of July: Partly cloudy, sticky, isolated shower. High 87

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 88 (67)

Thursday: Scattered showers, storms. High 87 (69)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 82 (66)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 84 (60)