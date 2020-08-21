Pop-up showers, storms, and a lot more heat is heading our way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few pop-ups south, low 65

Saturday: Partly sunny, chance pop-up storms, high 84

Sunday: Mixed clouds, sct’d storms possible, high 85

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 86

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a mild day today with highs back near normal. We have an unsettled weather pattern to our south, and this will give our south/southeast parts of our area a chance of a few pop-ups this evening early. Overnight we will be mostly cloudy with temps in the middle 60s.

North where skies will remain a bit clearer, we could end up seeing some patchy shallow fog where lows will dip into the upper 50s. Saturday we will see more clouds south/southeast, more sunshine northwest with temps pushing back to the middle 80s again.

We will have some pop-up showers and storms, with the best chances south of I-70, but the pop-ups will push further north than on Friday. We will see the showers ending Saturday night. Temps will climb back to the middle 80s on Sunday with some t-storms possible again mainly later.

Next week gets interesting because we are going to transition to a hot and fairly dry pattern. Temps will be in the middle to upper 80s on Monday, but closer to 90 on Tuesday, and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

Later next week we could see a big pattern shift as a boundary pushes south, along with plenty of remnant moisture from Laura, and Marco and this could meet somewhere near our region, and bring good chances of rain. Timing and exact location will come more into focus next week, as the prospect of dual hurricanes in the Gulf next week will be a historic event not seen since record keeping.

-Dave