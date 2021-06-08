Pop-up heavy rain & t-storms in Columbus area during the work week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Storms early, pockets of heavy rain later, low 68

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, rain likely, some heavy rain, and storms, high 80

Thursday: On & off rain and storms, high 81

Friday: Rain & storms expected again, high 83

Saturday: Mixed clouds, some showers & storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

The upper low to the west will continue to pump moisture into our area over the next few days. This will mean pop-up heavy rain pop-ups, and some thunderstorms during the days. However, it does appear that we will not have some rain coming in during the overnight periods as well the next few days.

As the upper low gets closer, expect t-storms to pop with frequent lightning and heavy rainfall in a few spots this evening. After midnight we will have rain, some heavy moving through into Wednesday morning. I think the only reason we might be a degree or two cooler tonight vs last night is the rain.

It will be quite muggy again, and we will see waves of showers and storms working through on Wednesday. This should also aid in keeping temps near normal around 80 during the day. I expect showers early, more numerous by midday and storms scattered around in the afternoon and evening hours.

The disturbance will slowly push into the area and to the east of us during the day on Thursday. This means a good amount of coverage in rain showers and storms with highs in the lower 80s. We will see additional showers possible overnight into Friday.

Friday expect more rain and storms on the backside of this system with another disturbance sliding into the area, with highs in the lower 80s. Again rain could be heavy at times on Friday. By Saturday we will see a frontal boundary approaching the area, potentially bringing drier air to the area.

The problem is, we will be ahead of the front on Saturday, so more showers and storms will be possible, but lower coverage and quantity expected on Saturday with more sunshine and highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday we should finally see a drier day with northwest flow and temps in the middle 80s. It appears that the system that passes during the weekend will not be too far to the east, so we could see periods of clouds on the backside into early next week. This means temps above normal on Monday with partly cloudy skies in the middle 80s.

We should see more clouds next Tuesday and a bit more seasonal in the lower 80s.

-Dave