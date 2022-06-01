Storms this afternoon and evening will be capable of producing heavy downpours and gusty winds. There is a slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) of a severe storm.

(Storm Prediction Center)

High pressure provided sunshine and summerlike temperatures, with slowly rising humidity, in a southwesterly flow. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s, before scattered storms develop with spotty relief.

Showers and storms will linger overnight, as a wave of low pressure forms on the frontal boundary, which will stall over central Ohio.

Rain will shift east Thursday afternoon, with skies remaining mostly cloudy, and temperatures in the cooler upper 60s.

Indications are for an excellent stretch of weather for the remainder of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. High pressure will settle over the Ohio Valley through the weekend. Afternoon readings will reach the mid- to upper 70s, with pleasant early mornings in the 50s. Sunday will bring warmer temperatures in the low 80s.

The next chance for showers and storms will arrive Monday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy, muggy, scattered storms. High 88

Tonight: Showers, cooler. Low 68

Thursday: Showers a.m., cooler. High 70

Friday: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High 75 (55)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (50)

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 79 (58)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 81 (62)

Tuesday: Showers. High 78 (64)