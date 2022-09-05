QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some pop-up showers, patchy fog late, low 68

Tuesday: Patchy morning fog, more pop-up showers, some heavy, high 80

Wednesday: More sunshine, stray shower, high 80

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a wet Labor Day for parts of our area, with some of us picking up 1-2″ or more of rainfall already today. Expect more of these showers to continue this evening into the overnight with lows dropping to the middle to upper 60s. We will also have to watch for periods of patchy dense fog overnight.

I think the fog will be the most likely in areas that saw heavy rainfall over the past two days, as the dewpoint depression across the area will be near 0 overnight tonight, and winds will be light to calm. Tuesday once the fog lifts, skies will remain mostly cloudy to partly sunny, with a few heavy rain showers returning later in the day with highs around 80 again.

Wednesday expect a stray shower possible, but more sunshine and a drier north wind should ultimately win out as skies will gradually thin out, highs again will be near 80. Temps will drop back to near normal for Thursday and Friday mornings as skies will clear, and lows will drop into the lower 60s. Expect more sunshine on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

We should get back into the middle 80s on Friday with more sunshine, and importantly, great weather again for Football Friday Nite (week 4) of games. Expect clouds to increase Friday night. Rain showers will return on Saturday, especially in the 2nd half of the day. It looks like a disturbed pattern will set up for next weekend again.

If this setup does hold, it would mean scattered heavy rain showers with some rumbles on Saturday, and more rain and storms, again with the heavy rain threat being the main concern on Sunday. Expect temps to fall to near 80 on Saturday, and into the upper 70s on Sunday. As a front works through by late Sunday, expect early AM showers on Monday with some clearing later and highs in the upper 70s.

-Dave